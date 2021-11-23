MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin judge has ordered a lifetime of state supervision for a man who was found guilty of murdering a friend but was also suffering from a mental disease. Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White ordered that Ted J. Bruno, 53, be placed in a state mental institution indefinitely, Wisconsin State Journal reported. A jury last month found Bruno guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for stabbing a friend to death in 2017. But the jury also found Bruno was suffering from a mental disease at the time. Psychiatrists who testified during the trial said Bruno had unspecified schizophrenic spectrum disorder causing psychotic symptoms.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.