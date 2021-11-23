By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

The suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people is due in court where five homicide charges were expected to be filed, a crime that can carry the stiffest penalty possible under Wisconsin law — mandatory life in prison. Other lesser charges were also expected to be filed Tuesday against Darrell Brooks Jr. related to the roughly 50 additional people who were injured when an SUV barreled through the parade route at a high speed, sending people flying through the air. Brooks was free on $1,000 bail posted just two days before the deadly event, a fact that is leading to a review of what happened.

