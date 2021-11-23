The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton West 76, Green Bay East 6

Brookfield Academy 63, Saint Francis 34

Catholic Memorial 67, Lake Mills 62

East Troy 50, Turner 22

Gillett 57, Wausau East 56

Green Bay Southwest 67, Seymour 26

Lake Country Lutheran 64, Racine Lutheran 32

Lake Holcombe 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44

Little Chute 26, Waupaca 25

Milw. Bay View 66, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 22

Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 10

Muskego 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Omro 48, Adams-Friendship 44

Pacelli 66, Marion 9

Pittsville 45, Nekoosa 38

Rib Lake 60, Chequamegon 10

Saint Thomas More 63, Cudahy 23

Solon Springs 64, Webster 35

Suring 50, Rosholt 26

The Prairie School 73, Heritage Christian 27

University Lake/Trinity 32, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 11

University School of Milwaukee 74, Messmer 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..