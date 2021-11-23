The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton West 76, Green Bay East 6
Brookfield Academy 63, Saint Francis 34
Catholic Memorial 67, Lake Mills 62
East Troy 50, Turner 22
Gillett 57, Wausau East 56
Green Bay Southwest 67, Seymour 26
Lake Country Lutheran 64, Racine Lutheran 32
Lake Holcombe 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44
Little Chute 26, Waupaca 25
Milw. Bay View 66, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 22
Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 10
Muskego 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Omro 48, Adams-Friendship 44
Pacelli 66, Marion 9
Pittsville 45, Nekoosa 38
Rib Lake 60, Chequamegon 10
Saint Thomas More 63, Cudahy 23
Solon Springs 64, Webster 35
Suring 50, Rosholt 26
The Prairie School 73, Heritage Christian 27
University Lake/Trinity 32, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 11
University School of Milwaukee 74, Messmer 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..