GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 65, Tigerton 20

Altoona 41, Prescott 36

Appleton East 63, Notre Dame 45

Appleton West 76, Green Bay East 6

Ashwaubenon 44, Sheboygan Falls 22

Assumption 35, Newman Catholic 29

Auburndale 59, Stratford 47

Augusta 67, Greenwood 41

Baldwin-Woodville 45, Somerset 37

Bangor 71, Melrose-Mindoro 64

Beaver Dam 86, Baraboo 30

Belleville 77, Barneveld 33

Belmont 67, Albany 62

Berlin 53, Mayville 46

Big Foot 42, Whitewater 40

Brodhead 60, Evansville 35

Brookfield Academy 63, Saint Francis 34

Cadott 68, Bruce 28

Cashton 51, Viroqua 27

Catholic Memorial 67, Lake Mills 62

Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Sheboygan Christian 35

Cochrane-Fountain City 45, Luther 39

Columbus Catholic 44, Colby 35

Crivitz 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 36

Deerfield 52, Palmyra-Eagle 45

Dodgeville 51, Wisconsin Heights 46

Durand 64, Cameron 35

East Troy 50, Turner 22

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 58, Cornell 13

Eau Claire North 71, Marshfield 54

Edgerton 85, Clinton 54

Edgewood 64, Fort Atkinson 50

Elk Mound 51, Regis 35

Elkhorn Area 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 57

Ellsworth 52, Saint Croix Central 34

Fall Creek 49, Eleva-Strum 28

Fall River 63, Cambria-Friesland 33

Fond du Lac 52, Sheboygan North 32

Fox Valley Lutheran 67, Marinette 24

Franklin 81, Greendale 45

Freedom 79, Denmark 12

Gillett 57, Wausau East 56

Grafton 60, Plymouth 21

Green Bay Southwest 67, Seymour 26

Hamilton 46, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 39

Hillsboro 51, Riverdale 28

Howards Grove 46, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36

Hustisford 70, Horicon 22

Independence 38, Boyceville 29

Jefferson 64, McFarland 61

Kaukauna 66, Bay Port 59

Kewaskum 64, West Bend West 32

Kiel 75, North Fond du Lac 39

Ladysmith 72, Stanley-Boyd 40

Lake Country Lutheran 64, Racine Lutheran 32

Lake Holcombe 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44

Lakeside Lutheran 78, Marshall 44

Lena 64, Bowler/Gresham 16

Little Chute 26, Waupaca 25

Living Word Lutheran 52, Williams Bay 46

Lomira 49, Wautoma 32

Lourdes Academy 50, Dodgeland 40

Madison Memorial 49, Janesville Academy For Intl Studies 46

Madison Memorial 49, Janesville Craig 46

Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Reedsville 50

Medford Area 46, Merrill 33

Menomonie 51, Onalaska 45

Middleton 61, Madison East 53

Milw. Bay View 66, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 22

Milwaukee Golda Meir 57, Hope Christian 18

Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 10

Mineral Point 89, River Valley 23

Mishicot 58, Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 53

Monona Grove 58, Oregon 37

Mosinee 47, D.C. Everest 39

Mount Horeb 49, Milton 47

Muskego 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Neillsville 64, Owen-Withee 22

New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Union Grove 42

New Glarus 64, Poynette 46

Oconto Falls 65, Clintonville 39

Omro 48, Adams-Friendship 44

Oostburg 62, Ozaukee 52

Osceola 79, Amery 68

Osseo-Fairchild 50, La Crosse Central 41

Pacelli 66, Marion 9

Parkview 37, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 31

Pewaukee 64, Brookfield East 51

Phillips 76, Prentice 27

Pittsville 45, Nekoosa 38

Platteville 54, Darlington 40

Racine Case 58, Shoreland Lutheran 51

Randolph 67, Montello 26

Reedsburg Area 66, DeForest 52

Rib Lake 60, Chequamegon 10

Richland Center 59, La Crosse Logan 43

Ripon 63, Campbellsport 38

Roncalli 45, Southern Door 30

Saint Thomas More 63, Cudahy 23

Salam School 52, Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 14

Sauk Prairie 35, Watertown 23

Sevastopol 53, Wausaukee 24

Sheboygan Area Luth. 76, Random Lake 37

Shullsburg 48, Iowa-Grant 47

Solon Springs 64, Webster 35

South Milwaukee 66, Martin Luther 63

Spencer 53, Granton 9

Spring Valley 56, Alma/Pepin 44

Stoughton 66, Monroe 48

Sun Prairie 64, Madison La Follette 49

Superior 68, Chippewa Falls 43

Suring 50, Rosholt 26

The Prairie School 73, Heritage Christian 27

Three Lakes 73, Northland Pines 38

Two Rivers 47, Algoma 29

University Lake/Trinity 32, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 11

University School of Milwaukee 74, Messmer 23

Verona Area 61, Madison West 30

Waunakee 63, Portage 9

Waupun 71, Laconia 42

Wauwatosa East 66, Whitnall 57

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Boscobel 50

West De Pere 50, Green Bay Preble 41

Westfield Area 62, Sparta 35

Whitefish Bay 56, Dominican 47

Wilmot Union 66, Wauwatosa West 64

Wisconsin Dells 50, Lodi 44

Wisconsin Lutheran 69, Waterford 30

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Antigo 28

Wrightstown 64, Luxemburg-Casco 47

Xavier 63, Amherst 47

