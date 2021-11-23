The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 51, Juda 39

Almond-Bancroft 74, Tigerton 20

Appleton North 66, Shawano 49

Appleton West 92, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59

Athens 47, Owen-Withee 40

Augusta 68, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56

Baraboo 68, Poynette 67

Belleville 99, Barneveld 41

Benton 55, Pecatonica 47

Brown Deer 65, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49

Campbellsport 67, New Holstein 41

Chequamegon 68, Tomahawk 36

Cochrane-Fountain City 61, Osseo-Fairchild 45

Columbus 90, Watertown 82

Cristo Rey Jesuit 78, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 62

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 63, Cornell 19

Eau Claire Memorial 56, Marshfield 49

Elmwood/Plum City 67, Eleva-Strum 34

Evansville 66, River Valley 48

Fall River 64, Dodgeland 41

Florence 82, Niagara 33

Fox Valley Lutheran 80, Seymour 54

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 82, Sparta 67

Hillsboro 70, Kickapoo 27

Horicon 52, Palmyra-Eagle 33

Iowa-Grant 52, Argyle 40

Ithaca 68, New Lisbon 55

Johnson Creek 69, Cambridge 67

Kiel 72, Green Bay West 32

Lancaster 68, Highland 59

Lourdes Academy 59, Winneconne 44

Madison Memorial 55, Adams-Friendship 48

Manitowoc Lutheran 58, Two Rivers 39

Markesan 62, Waterloo 49

Marshall 64, Lodi 56

Mauston 72, Royall 48

Menominee Indian 70, Oconto Falls 60

Milton 78, Elkhorn Area 45

Mishicot 65, Chilton 63

Monona Grove 62, Badger 52

New London 64, Lakeland 51

Northland Pines 61, Three Lakes 35

Oak Creek 73, Waterford 50

Oregon 82, Big Foot 62

Pius XI Catholic 87, Messmer 38

Plymouth 66, Valders 55

Prentice 73, Lake Holcombe 53

Prescott 84, New Richmond 72

Racine Lutheran 74, Heritage Christian 71

Rio 46, Valley Christian 42

River Ridge 61, Fennimore 43

Rosholt 70, Bowler/Gresham 52

Sevastopol 61, Suring 41

Sheboygan Area Luth. 101, Living Word Lutheran 66

Sheboygan Falls 69, Southern Door 54

Shoreland Lutheran 58, Kenosha Christian Life 31

Shullsburg 53, Warren, Ill. 51

Somerset 66, Barron 60

Superior 71, Chippewa Falls 61

University Lake/Trinity 57, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 23

Viroqua 53, Mondovi 42

Wauzeka-Steuben 85, Cassville 53

Whitehall 68, Arcadia 33

Wild Rose 48, Northland Lutheran 45

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Berlin 64

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Auburndale 46

Washington Tournament=

St. Joseph-Ogden, Ill. 63, Denmark 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyceville vs. Independence, ccd.

Weston vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.

___

