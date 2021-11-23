The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 74, Tigerton 20
Appleton West 92, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59
Athens 47, Owen-Withee 40
Baraboo 68, Poynette 67
Belleville 99, Barneveld 41
Benton 55, Pecatonica 47
Brown Deer 65, Milwaukee Golda Meir 49
Campbellsport 67, New Holstein 41
Chequamegon 68, Tomahawk 36
Cochrane-Fountain City 61, Osseo-Fairchild 45
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 63, Cornell 19
Eau Claire Memorial 56, Marshfield 49
Elmwood/Plum City 67, Eleva-Strum 34
Evansville 66, River Valley 48
Fall River 64, Dodgeland 41
Florence 82, Niagara 33
Fox Valley Lutheran 80, Seymour 54
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 82, Sparta 67
Hillsboro 70, Kickapoo 27
Horicon 52, Palmyra-Eagle 33
Iowa-Grant 52, Argyle 40
Johnson Creek 69, Cambridge 67
Kiel 72, Green Bay West 32
Lancaster 68, Highland 59
Lourdes Academy 59, Winneconne 44
Manitowoc Lutheran 58, Two Rivers 39
Marshall 64, Lodi 56
Mauston 72, Royall 48
Menominee Indian 70, Oconto Falls 60
Milton 78, Elkhorn Area 45
Mishicot 65, Chilton 63
Monona Grove 62, Badger 52
New London 64, Lakeland 51
Oak Creek 73, Waterford 50
Oregon 82, Big Foot 62
Pius XI Catholic 87, Messmer 38
Plymouth 66, Valders 55
Prentice 73, Lake Holcombe 53
Prescott 84, New Richmond 72
Rio 46, Valley Christian 42
River Ridge 61, Fennimore 43
Rosholt 70, Bowler/Gresham 52
Sevastopol 61, Suring 41
Sheboygan Falls 69, Southern Door 54
Shoreland Lutheran 58, Kenosha Christian Life 31
Shullsburg 53, Warren, Ill. 51
Superior 71, Chippewa Falls 61
University Lake/Trinity 57, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 23
Wauzeka-Steuben 85, Cassville 53
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82, Berlin 64
Washington Tournament=
St. Joseph-Ogden, Ill. 63, Denmark 52
