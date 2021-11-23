The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 65, Tigerton 20
Altoona 41, Prescott 36
Appleton East 63, Notre Dame 45
Appleton West 76, Green Bay East 6
Ashwaubenon 44, Sheboygan Falls 22
Assumption 35, Newman Catholic 29
Auburndale 59, Stratford 47
Baldwin-Woodville 45, Somerset 37
Beaver Dam 86, Baraboo 30
Belleville 77, Barneveld 33
Big Foot 42, Whitewater 40
Brookfield Academy 63, Saint Francis 34
Cadott 68, Bruce 28
Cashton 51, Viroqua 27
Catholic Memorial 67, Lake Mills 62
Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Sheboygan Christian 35
Columbus Catholic 44, Colby 35
Crivitz 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 36
Dodgeville 51, Wisconsin Heights 46
Durand 64, Cameron 35
East Troy 50, Turner 22
Eau Claire North 71, Marshfield 54
Edgerton 85, Clinton 54
Edgewood 64, Fort Atkinson 50
Elk Mound 51, Regis 35
Elkhorn Area 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 57
Ellsworth 52, Saint Croix Central 34
Fall Creek 49, Eleva-Strum 28
Fall River 63, Cambria-Friesland 33
Fox Valley Lutheran 67, Marinette 24
Franklin 81, Greendale 45
Freedom 79, Denmark 12
Gillett 57, Wausau East 56
Grafton 60, Plymouth 21
Green Bay Southwest 67, Seymour 26
Hillsboro 51, Riverdale 28
Howards Grove 46, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36
Hustisford 70, Horicon 22
Independence 38, Boyceville 29
Jefferson 64, McFarland 61
Kiel 75, North Fond du Lac 39
Ladysmith 72, Stanley-Boyd 40
Lake Country Lutheran 64, Racine Lutheran 32
Lake Holcombe 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44
Lena 64, Bowler/Gresham 16
Little Chute 26, Waupaca 25
Living Word Lutheran 52, Williams Bay 46
Lomira 49, Wautoma 32
Lourdes Academy 50, Dodgeland 40
Madison Memorial 49, Janesville Academy For Intl Studies 46
Madison Memorial 49, Janesville Craig 46
Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Reedsville 50
Medford Area 46, Merrill 33
Menomonie 51, Onalaska 45
Middleton 61, Madison East 53
Milw. Bay View 66, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 22
Milwaukee Golda Meir 57, Hope Christian 18
Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 10
Mineral Point 89, River Valley 23
Mishicot 58, Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 53
Monona Grove 58, Oregon 37
Mosinee 47, D.C. Everest 39
Mount Horeb 49, Milton 47
Muskego 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Neillsville 64, Owen-Withee 22
New Glarus 64, Poynette 46
Oconto Falls 65, Clintonville 39
Omro 48, Adams-Friendship 44
Osseo-Fairchild 50, La Crosse Central 41
Pacelli 66, Marion 9
Pewaukee 64, Brookfield East 51
Phillips 76, Prentice 27
Pittsville 45, Nekoosa 38
Platteville 54, Darlington 40
Racine Case 58, Shoreland Lutheran 51
Randolph 67, Montello 26
Reedsburg Area 66, DeForest 52
Rib Lake 60, Chequamegon 10
Richland Center 59, La Crosse Logan 43
Ripon 63, Campbellsport 38
Roncalli 45, Southern Door 30
Saint Thomas More 63, Cudahy 23
Salam School 52, Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 14
Sauk Prairie 35, Watertown 23
Sevastopol 53, Wausaukee 24
Sheboygan Area Luth. 76, Random Lake 37
Solon Springs 64, Webster 35
South Milwaukee 66, Martin Luther 63
Spencer 53, Granton 9
Spring Valley 56, Alma/Pepin 44
Stoughton 66, Monroe 48
Sun Prairie 64, Madison La Follette 49
Superior 68, Chippewa Falls 43
Suring 50, Rosholt 26
The Prairie School 73, Heritage Christian 27
University Lake/Trinity 32, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 11
University School of Milwaukee 74, Messmer 23
Verona Area 61, Madison West 30
Waunakee 63, Portage 9
Waupun 69, Laconia 42
Wauwatosa East 66, Whitnall 57
West De Pere 50, Green Bay Preble 41
Westfield Area 62, Sparta 35
Wilmot Union 66, Wauwatosa West 64
Wisconsin Lutheran 69, Waterford 30
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 49, Antigo 28
Wrightstown 64, Luxemburg-Casco 47
Xavier 63, Amherst 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..