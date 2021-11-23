The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 63, Notre Dame 45
Appleton West 76, Green Bay East 6
Ashwaubenon 44, Sheboygan Falls 22
Assumption 35, Newman Catholic 29
Baldwin-Woodville 45, Somerset 37
Belleville 77, Barneveld 33
Brookfield Academy 63, Saint Francis 34
Cashton 51, Viroqua 27
Catholic Memorial 67, Lake Mills 62
Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Sheboygan Christian 35
East Troy 50, Turner 22
Eau Claire North 71, Marshfield 54
Edgerton 85, Clinton 54
Elk Mound 51, Regis 35
Franklin 81, Greendale 45
Freedom 79, Denmark 12
Gillett 57, Wausau East 56
Grafton 60, Plymouth 21
Green Bay Southwest 67, Seymour 26
Howards Grove 46, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36
Hustisford 70, Horicon 22
Jefferson 64, McFarland 61
Kiel 75, North Fond du Lac 39
Ladysmith 73, Stanley-Boyd 40
Lake Country Lutheran 64, Racine Lutheran 32
Lake Holcombe 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44
Lena 64, Bowler/Gresham 16
Little Chute 26, Waupaca 25
Living Word Lutheran 52, Williams Bay 46
Lomira 49, Wautoma 32
Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Reedsville 50
Medford Area 46, Merrill 33
Milw. Bay View 66, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 22
Milwaukee Golda Meir 57, Hope Christian 18
Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 10
Mineral Point 89, River Valley 23
Mishicot 58, Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 53
Monona Grove 58, Oregon 37
Muskego 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Oconto Falls 65, Clintonville 39
Omro 48, Adams-Friendship 44
Osseo-Fairchild 50, La Crosse Central 41
Pacelli 66, Marion 9
Pewaukee 64, Brookfield East 51
Pittsville 45, Nekoosa 38
Racine Case 58, Shoreland Lutheran 51
Rib Lake 60, Chequamegon 10
Ripon 63, Campbellsport 38
Roncalli 45, Southern Door 30
Saint Thomas More 63, Cudahy 23
Salam School 52, Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 14
Sauk Prairie 35, Watertown 23
Sevastopol 53, Wausaukee 24
Solon Springs 64, Webster 35
South Milwaukee 66, Martin Luther 63
Spencer 53, Granton 9
Spring Valley 56, Alma/Pepin 44
Superior 68, Chippewa Falls 43
Suring 50, Rosholt 26
The Prairie School 73, Heritage Christian 27
University Lake/Trinity 32, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 11
University School of Milwaukee 74, Messmer 23
Waupun 69, Laconia 42
West De Pere 50, Green Bay Preble 41
Westfield Area 62, Sparta 35
Wisconsin Lutheran 69, Waterford 30
Wrightstown 64, Luxemburg-Casco 47
