GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 63, Notre Dame 45

Appleton West 76, Green Bay East 6

Ashwaubenon 44, Sheboygan Falls 22

Assumption 35, Newman Catholic 29

Baldwin-Woodville 45, Somerset 37

Belleville 77, Barneveld 33

Brookfield Academy 63, Saint Francis 34

Cashton 51, Viroqua 27

Catholic Memorial 67, Lake Mills 62

Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Sheboygan Christian 35

East Troy 50, Turner 22

Eau Claire North 71, Marshfield 54

Edgerton 85, Clinton 54

Elk Mound 51, Regis 35

Franklin 81, Greendale 45

Freedom 79, Denmark 12

Gillett 57, Wausau East 56

Grafton 60, Plymouth 21

Green Bay Southwest 67, Seymour 26

Howards Grove 46, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36

Hustisford 70, Horicon 22

Jefferson 64, McFarland 61

Kiel 75, North Fond du Lac 39

Ladysmith 73, Stanley-Boyd 40

Lake Country Lutheran 64, Racine Lutheran 32

Lake Holcombe 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 44

Lena 64, Bowler/Gresham 16

Little Chute 26, Waupaca 25

Living Word Lutheran 52, Williams Bay 46

Lomira 49, Wautoma 32

Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Reedsville 50

Medford Area 46, Merrill 33

Milw. Bay View 66, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 22

Milwaukee Golda Meir 57, Hope Christian 18

Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 10

Mineral Point 89, River Valley 23

Mishicot 58, Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 53

Monona Grove 58, Oregon 37

Muskego 70, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Oconto Falls 65, Clintonville 39

Omro 48, Adams-Friendship 44

Osseo-Fairchild 50, La Crosse Central 41

Pacelli 66, Marion 9

Pewaukee 64, Brookfield East 51

Pittsville 45, Nekoosa 38

Racine Case 58, Shoreland Lutheran 51

Rib Lake 60, Chequamegon 10

Ripon 63, Campbellsport 38

Roncalli 45, Southern Door 30

Saint Thomas More 63, Cudahy 23

Salam School 52, Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 14

Sauk Prairie 35, Watertown 23

Sevastopol 53, Wausaukee 24

Solon Springs 64, Webster 35

South Milwaukee 66, Martin Luther 63

Spencer 53, Granton 9

Spring Valley 56, Alma/Pepin 44

Superior 68, Chippewa Falls 43

Suring 50, Rosholt 26

The Prairie School 73, Heritage Christian 27

University Lake/Trinity 32, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 11

University School of Milwaukee 74, Messmer 23

Waupun 69, Laconia 42

West De Pere 50, Green Bay Preble 41

Westfield Area 62, Sparta 35

Wisconsin Lutheran 69, Waterford 30

Wrightstown 64, Luxemburg-Casco 47

