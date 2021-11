The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 74, Tigerton 20

Baraboo 68, Poynette 67

Oregon 82, Big Foot 62

St. Joseph-Ogden, Ill. 63, Denmark 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..