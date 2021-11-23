By SARA BURNETT, KATHLEEN FOODY and TIM SULLIVAN

Associated Press

Participants like the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were in the holiday spirit as they stepped off for the Waukesha Christmas Parade. But as they reveled, a red SUV was also heading down Main Street behind them, moving at a pace far faster than the parade. Police say the SUV’s driver had just left the scene of a domestic disturbance when he drove past a police squad car and barricade and onto the parade route. Most of the people in the parade had their backs to the vehicle, so they had no warning before the driver started hitting people. Later, authorities said five people were killed and 48 injured. How they fared depended on where each person or group was positioned in the parade as the SUV barreled forward.

