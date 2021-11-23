By SCOTT BAUER and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Friends and families of the roughly 60 people hit by an SUV that sped through a Christmas parade in a suburban Milwaukee downtown say some suffered life-threatening injuries. Many of those injured were children, one of whom died Tuesday. An account for 8-year-old Jackson Sparks says he had suffered a brain injury. His 12-year-old brother was hospitalized with head injuries. The boys were marching with their baseball team when they were hit. Five other people were killed at Sunday’s parade, and the suspected driver has been charged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.