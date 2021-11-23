By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

An 8-year-old boy is the sixth person to die as a result of a man driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade. A criminal complaint filed Tuesday alleges that the driver steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators in Waukesha. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted. The complaint says 62 people were injured, up from the previous count of 48. Many of them, including children, remain in critical condition. Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks was the first child to die from the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.