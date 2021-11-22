WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the investigation into the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40. A person of the same name and age as the suspect faces charges in other open cases that include second-degree recklessly endangering safety, not reckless homicide. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.

