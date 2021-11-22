NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse says in a new interview that he believes the jury that acquitted him of murder came to the right verdict, and he’s now hoping to lay low for a while. Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. The 18-year-old tells Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Monday night he’s “not a racist person” and he supports the Black Lives Matter movement. He said his “case has nothing to do with race … It had to do with the right to self-defense.” Rittenhouse is white, as were the men he shot.

