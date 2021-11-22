By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Monday there is no evidence of terrorism in the event. He says police were preparing five charges of intentional homicide charges against Darrell Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee. Thompson identified those killed as four women ages 71, 52, 52 and 79, and an 81-year-old man. Members of the “Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed, as was an employee of Citizens Bank..

