GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 52, Colby 32

Aquinas 97, Arcadia 52

Benton 67, Southwestern 49

Cambridge 50, Mayville 37

Chilton 72, Horicon 21

Colfax 57, Bloomer 41

Fennimore 45, River Ridge 30

Greendale 50, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 28

Lincoln 52, New Lisbon 31

Menasha 59, Valders 29

Menomonie 51, Sheboygan South 46

Mosinee 59, Wausau East 39

Mosinee 72, Shawano 28

New Auburn 44, Shell Lake 41

New Holstein 81, Ozaukee 63

New London 55, Pulaski 47

Newman Catholic 36, Port Edwards 18

Notre Dame 67, Pewaukee 60

Prentice 54, Chequamegon 19

Rice Lake 56, Ashland 30

Royall 41, Black River Falls 30

Sevastopol 67, Stockbridge 5

Sparta 40, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 30

West Salem 65, Holmen 44

Weyauwega-Fremont 29, Almond-Bancroft 28

Wild Rose 66, Iola-Scandinavia 40

