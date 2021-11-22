By TIM SULLIVAN, KATHLEEN FOODY and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

In the devastation wrought by an SUV driver plowing into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, no group was hit harder than the Dancing Grannies. The troupe has been around for nearly 40 years, open to anyone who was a grandmother and was interested in putting smiles on people’s faces. Three of the five dead in the crash so far were members of the group, and a fourth was a volunteer helper. The group said in a post on its Facebook page Monday that the group members were “doing what they loved” when they were hit. A 39-year-old man is in custody.

