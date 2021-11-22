By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A law enforcement official says investigators are examining whether the person who drove an SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee may have been fleeing from a crime when he crashed into the paradegoers. The investigators were questioning a person in custody about that incident, which the official described as an altercation involving a knife. The official, who cautioned the investigation was still in the early stages and was continuing to develop, could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The city of Waukesha posted on its social media accounts that it could confirm at least five died and more than 40 were injured at the Sunday parade, while noting that it was still collecting information.

