CHICAGO — The social media manager for the Democrat Party in DuPage County outside Chicago has been removed from her position after comparing the driver of an SUV that plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee to Kyle Rittenhouse. Mary Lemanski sarcastically said the driver who police say killed five people and injured at least 48 more in Waukesha was acting in self-defense. A jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges Friday in the deadly shooting in Kenosha in 2020 after Rittenhouse testified he was acting in self-defense. Lemanski says she resigned but the chair of the county’s Democratic Party says she was “let go” and condemned her tweets.

