In a story published Nov. 16, 2021, about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, The Associated Press erroneously reported that prosecutors said he traveled from his home in Illinois to Wisconsin with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. Rittenhouse testified that he picked up the weapon at the home of his friend’s stepfather in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.