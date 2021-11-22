By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say the suspect in a deadly Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before he killed five people and injured 48. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Monday there’s no evidence the man knew anyone in the parade. He says police were preparing five charges of intentional homicide against Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, of Milwaukee. Three of the five people killed were members of the “Dancing Grannies,” and a fourth was a man who volunteered for the group. An employee of Citizens Bank was also killed.

