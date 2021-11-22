By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 18 points and the Milwaukee Bucks grabbed their biggest halftime lead in franchise history on their way to a 123-92 blowout of the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Bucks’ 77-36 lead at the break also was Orlando’s biggest halftime deficit ever. Milwaukee’s previous largest halftime lead was a 78-40 advantage over Detroit on Dec. 26, 1978. The Bucks won that game 143-84. Milwaukee eventually built the margin to 51 and became the first team to lead a game by at least 50 points this season

