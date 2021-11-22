By SCOTT BAUER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and carrying pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee as spectators watched in horror. Police said late Sunday that 5 people died and over 40 people are injured in the crash Sunday. A person was in custody but no details were given on a possible motive. The incident was captured by the city’s livestream of the parade and by the cellphones of onlookers.

