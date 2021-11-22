By SCOTT BAUER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb. The city did not release any additional information about those who died. Police have said a “person of interest” is in custody but have not provided details about the person or any possible motive. One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit and the group posted Monday on Facebook that some of its members were among the dead.

