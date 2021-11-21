WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin, has confirmed that multiple people were injured when an SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee. Mayor Shawn Reilly tells WITI in Milwaukee that he does not believe there is any current danger to the public. Police in Waukesha were urging people to avoid the downtown area. A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. It’s unclear how many people are injured. Police said they could not immediately provide details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.