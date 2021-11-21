KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Several dozen people gathered below the wind-whipped Wisconsin flag at Kenosha’s Civic Center Park and warmed up with chants for justice before taking to the streets in protest of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Demonstrators on Sunday traced the route Rittenhouse took the night in August last year when he shot and killed two people and wounded a third during protests over police brutality. The Rev. Jesse Jackson was scheduled to appear in Kenosha but organizers said he was working with congressional leaders on promoting a federal investigation. Rittenhouse does not face any federal charges and experts say he is unlikely to because federal law only applies in very limited cases for homicides.

