By SCOTT BAUER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The police chief in Waukesha, Wisconsin, says there were “some fatalities” when an SUV sped into Christmas parade. Chief Dan Thompson said more than 20 people were injured Sunday. Thompson said he doesn’t have an exact number of fatalities. A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.