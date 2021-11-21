By SCOTT BAUER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and carrying pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee as spectators watched in horror. Police said that “some” people were killed in the incident Sunday but didn’t immediately say how many. A person was in custody but no details were given on a possible motive. Police said more than 20 adults and children were hit in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.

