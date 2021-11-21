CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and No. 22 St. Bonaventure beat Marquette 70-54 to win the Charleston Classic. Marquette missed its first nine field-goal attempts in the second half as Holmes and Adaway scored six points apiece in a 16-2 run that gave St. Bonaventure (5-0) a 49-27 lead with 13 minutes to go and the Bonnies led by double figures the rest of the way. Justin Lewis led Marquette (5-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds and David Joplin added 10 points.

