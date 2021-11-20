PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Law enforcement in Portland Friday night declared a riot as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building in downtown Portland. The Portland Police Bureau said several people were given citations, but only one person who had an outstanding warrant from another matter was arrested. Protests have been held in several other U.S. cities nationwide following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

