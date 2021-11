The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA State Championship=

Division 1=

Franklin 38, Sun Prairie 17

Division 2=

Waunakee 33, Homestead 21

Division 3=

Pewaukee 15, Rice Lake 6

___

