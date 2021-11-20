The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton West 76, Green Bay East 6
Argyle 63, North Crawford 32
Arrowhead 49, Oak Creek 27
Ashwaubenon 32, Menasha 30
Belleville 62, Albany 54
Brodhead 56, Turner 11
Brookfield East 55, Menomonie 39
Burlington 50, Waukesha North 38
Colfax 56, Regis 53
D.C. Everest 67, Chippewa Falls 42
Darlington 32, Shullsburg 22
DeForest 72, Baraboo 43
Edgerton 61, Evansville 30
Elkhorn Area 52, Waukesha South 43
Elmwood/Plum City 53, Eleva-Strum 41
Fall River 48, Deerfield 39
Flambeau 54, Rib Lake 42
Freedom 65, Seymour 21
Greenfield 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 50
Gresham Community 43, Suring 41
Hilbert 58, Gibraltar 18
Howards Grove 59, West Bend West 26
Hudson 57, Prescott 39
Jefferson 61, Clinton 55
Kettle Moraine 86, Milwaukee DSHA 29
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51, Lakeside Lutheran 31
Kiel 61, Kewaunee 31
Kimberly 73, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 61
La Crosse Central 57, Eau Claire North 49
Lancaster 47, Wauzeka-Steuben 40
Martin Luther 66, Catholic Memorial 65
McDonell Central 92, Cornell 13
McFarland 67, Whitewater 23
Milton 59, Monroe 35
Milw. Bay View 42, Milwaukee South 23
Mineral Point 82, Dodgeville 30
Monona Grove 51, Edgewood 44
Mosinee 59, Wausau East 39
Mukwonago 41, Waterford 33
Neenah 69, Stevens Point 63
Oshkosh North 66, Western Wisconsin Co-Op 64
Owen-Withee 42, Granton 20
Parkview 49, Iowa-Grant 35
Prairie du Chien 76, South Milwaukee 46
Princeton 44, Hustisford 42
Racine Case 57, Racine Lutheran 46
Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Racine Horlick 41
Random Lake 66, Sheboygan Falls 55
Reedsburg Area 54, Watertown 33
Shorewood 67, Beloit Memorial 31
Spencer 51, Gilman 46
Stoughton 59, Oregon 49
Union Grove 53, Waukesha West 44
University School of Milwaukee 68, Heritage Christian 54
Valders 62, Plymouth 55
Waupun 100, Lakeland 64
Wauwatosa West 73, Milwaukee Vincent 27
Westosha Central 49, Columbus 36
Whitefish Bay 59, Brown Deer 24
Wilmot Union 53, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59, Roncalli 23
Wrightstown 56, Appleton North 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
South Shore vs. Ashland, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..