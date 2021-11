ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tevin Brewer scored 16 points and Florida International beat Green Bay 63-60 on Friday night. Kamari McGee made a pair of foul shots with four seconds remaining to pull Green Bay within a point of Florida International, but the Panthers were able to hold off the Phoenix. Donovan Ivory led the Phoenix with 27 points.

