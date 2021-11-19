PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 31-year-old man has died after being stabbed on a Greyhound bus that had stopped in Waukesha County. Sheriff’s officials say deputies arrived at the parking lot next to the Point Burger Bar in Pewaukee about 6 p.m. Thursday and found the man unconscious and suffering from a wound to the neck. Investigators say the victim was attacked on the bus by another man who was taken into custody. Other passengers on the bus attempted to help the victim until first responders arrived. Life-saving measures continued, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No motive for the crime was disclosed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.