GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argyle 63, North Crawford 32

Arrowhead 49, Oak Creek 27

Belleville 62, Albany 54

Brodhead 56, Turner 11

Brookfield East 55, Menomonie 39

Burlington 50, Waukesha North 38

Colfax 56, Regis 53

D.C. Everest 67, Chippewa Falls 42

Darlington 32, Shullsburg 22

DeForest 72, Baraboo 43

Edgerton 61, Evansville 30

Elmwood/Plum City 53, Eleva-Strum 41

Freedom 65, Seymour 21

Greenfield 66, Kenosha Indian Trail 50

Gresham Community 43, Suring 41

Hilbert 58, Gibraltar 18

Howards Grove 59, West Bend West 26

Hudson 57, Prescott 39

Jefferson 61, Clinton 55

Kettle Moraine 86, Milwaukee DSHA 29

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51, Lakeside Lutheran 31

Kiel 61, Kewaunee 31

Kimberly 73, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 61

La Crosse Central 57, Eau Claire North 49

Lancaster 47, Wauzeka-Steuben 40

Milton 59, Monroe 35

Milw. Bay View 42, Milwaukee South 23

Mineral Point 82, Dodgeville 30

Monona Grove 51, Edgewood 44

Mukwonago 41, Waterford 33

Neenah 69, Stevens Point 63

Oshkosh North 66, Western Wisconsin Co-Op 64

Owen-Withee 42, Granton 20

Parkview 49, Iowa-Grant 35

Prairie du Chien 76, South Milwaukee 46

Racine Case 57, Racine Lutheran 46

Random Lake 66, Sheboygan Falls 55

Reedsburg Area 54, Watertown 33

Shorewood 67, Beloit Memorial 31

Spencer 51, Gilman 46

Stoughton 59, Oregon 49

University School of Milwaukee 68, Heritage Christian 54

Valders 62, Plymouth 55

Wauwatosa West 73, Milwaukee Vincent 27

Westosha Central 49, Columbus 36

Whitefish Bay 59, Brown Deer 24

Wilmot Union 53, Shoreland Lutheran 47

Wrightstown 56, Appleton North 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

South Shore vs. Ashland, ppd.

