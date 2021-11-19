The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argyle 63, North Crawford 32

Brookfield East 55, Menomonie 39

Burlington 50, Waukesha North 38

Edgerton 61, Evansville 30

Freedom 65, Seymour 21

Howards Grove 59, West Bend West 26

Kettle Moraine 86, Milwaukee DSHA 29

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 51, Lakeside Lutheran 31

Milw. Bay View 42, Milwaukee South 23

Mukwonago 41, Waterford 33

University School of Milwaukee 68, Heritage Christian 54

Wauwatosa West 73, Milwaukee Vincent 27

Westosha Central 49, Columbus 36

Wilmot Union 53, Shoreland Lutheran 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

South Shore vs. Ashland, ppd.

