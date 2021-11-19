By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Oklahoma City’s comeback attempt and to beat the Thunder 96-89 on Friday night. Milwaukee never trailed but nearly allowed Oklahoma City to come all the way back from a 20-point deficit. Bobby Portis had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton added 16 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 17 points.

