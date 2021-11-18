The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 70, Chequamegon 19
Adams-Friendship 61, Tri-County 18
Almond-Bancroft 39, Marion 10
Altoona 72, Arcadia 52
Assumption 52, Stratford 32
Athens 57, Prentice 34
Auburndale 55, Marathon 50
Bangor 74, Luther 57
Beaver Dam 72, Portage 19
Benton 56, Juda 40
Berlin 44, Lomira 35
Blair-Taylor 63, Black River Falls 25
Bloomer 46, Hayward 39
Brillion 52, Amherst 41
Butternut 33, Lac Courte Oreilles 31
Cambridge 72, Palmyra-Eagle 29
Central Wisconsin Christian 46, University Lake/Trinity 11
Clear Lake 71, Spring Valley 30
Clintonville 53, Antigo 23
Cumberland 47, Amery 41
Denmark 74, Sturgeon Bay 21
Dodgeland 44, Montello 38
Durand 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 40
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, New Auburn 18
Eau Claire Memorial 59, Holmen 34
Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 34
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45, Living Word Lutheran 37
Fall River 45, Johnson Creek 36
Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Seymour 37
Franklin 71, Muskego 53
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, Melrose-Mindoro 34
Grantsburg 47, Glenwood City 34
Heritage Christian 63, Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 2
Hillsboro 66, Ithaca 42
Hortonville 86, Green Bay Preble 11
Independence 63, Coulee Region Christian 20
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Wautoma 48
Kewaskum 63, Campbellsport 15
Kickapoo 64, Cashton 39
Laconia 57, Oostburg 50
Ladysmith 52, Prairie Farm 38
Lena 64, White Lake 11
Menomonee Falls 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 27
Milwaukee King 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 38
Monticello 63, Madison Country Day 17
New Glarus 48, Deerfield 36
New London 60, Waupaca 8
Newman Catholic 53, Edgar 18
Niagara 52, Florence 50, OT
Northwood 36, Drummond 33
Oakfield 63, Rio 47
Oconto 47, Crivitz 28
Oregon 77, Cuba City 47
Osseo-Fairchild 63, Rice Lake 59
Ozaukee 76, Chilton 75
Pacelli 37, Weyauwega-Fremont 19
Pecatonica 69, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 20
Peshtigo 63, Marinette 29
Port Washington 72, Sheboygan South 56
Pulaski 46, Oshkosh West 37
Rhinelander 30, Crandon 26
Richland Center 43, Lodi 28
Ripon 45, North Fond du Lac 43
Riverdale 44, Seneca 28
Royall 73, Viroqua 16
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 66, Winneconne 41
Sevastopol 56, Oneida Nation 35
Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Stockbridge 6
Shiocton 58, Manawa 35
Siren 69, Solon Springs 43
Somerset 68, River Falls 48
Sun Prairie 58, Marshfield 36
Tomahawk 51, Bowler 26
Two Rivers 35, Kohler 34
Verona Area 80, Brookfield Central 34
Waterloo 34, Markesan 33
Watertown 58, Omro 54
Waunakee 58, Sauk Prairie 41
Wausaukee 54, Goodman/Pembine 14
West De Pere 63, Green Bay Southwest 30
West Salem 60, Onalaska 50
Westfield Area 75, Pardeeville 50
Whitehall 45, Gilmanton 32
Wild Rose 76, Northland Lutheran 22
Winter 64, Mercer 23
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Merrill 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coleman vs. Oconto, ccd.
Ellsworth vs. New Richmond, ccd.
La Farge vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.
New Holstein vs. St. Marys Springs, ppd.
Sevastopol vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..