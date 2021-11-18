The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 70, Chequamegon 19

Adams-Friendship 61, Tri-County 18

Almond-Bancroft 39, Marion 10

Altoona 72, Arcadia 52

Assumption 52, Stratford 32

Athens 57, Prentice 34

Auburndale 55, Marathon 50

Beaver Dam 72, Portage 19

Benton 56, Juda 40

Berlin 44, Lomira 35

Blair-Taylor 63, Black River Falls 25

Bloomer 46, Hayward 39

Brillion 52, Amherst 41

Butternut 33, Lac Courte Oreilles 31

Cambridge 72, Palmyra-Eagle 29

Central Wisconsin Christian 46, University Lake/Trinity 11

Clear Lake 71, Spring Valley 30

Clintonville 53, Antigo 23

Cumberland 47, Amery 41

Denmark 74, Sturgeon Bay 21

Durand 55, Cochrane-Fountain City 40

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, New Auburn 18

Eau Claire Memorial 59, Holmen 34

Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 34

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 45, Living Word Lutheran 37

Fall River 45, Johnson Creek 36

Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Seymour 37

Franklin 71, Muskego 53

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 70, Melrose-Mindoro 34

Grantsburg 47, Glenwood City 34

Heritage Christian 63, Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 2

Hillsboro 66, Ithaca 42

Hortonville 86, Green Bay Preble 11

Independence 63, Coulee Region Christian 20

Kewaskum 63, Campbellsport 15

Kickapoo 64, Cashton 39

Laconia 57, Oostburg 50

Ladysmith 52, Prairie Farm 38

Lena 64, White Lake 11

Menomonee Falls 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 27

Milwaukee King 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 38

Monticello 63, Madison Country Day 17

New Glarus 48, Deerfield 36

New London 60, Waupaca 8

Newman Catholic 53, Edgar 18

Niagara 52, Florence 50, OT

Northwood 36, Drummond 33

Oakfield 63, Rio 47

Oconto 47, Crivitz 28

Oregon 77, Cuba City 47

Osseo-Fairchild 63, Rice Lake 59

Ozaukee 76, Chilton 75

Pacelli 37, Weyauwega-Fremont 19

Pecatonica 69, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 20

Peshtigo 63, Marinette 29

Port Washington 72, Sheboygan South 56

Pulaski 46, Oshkosh West 37

Rhinelander 30, Crandon 26

Richland Center 43, Lodi 28

Ripon 45, North Fond du Lac 43

Riverdale 44, Seneca 28

Royall 73, Viroqua 16

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 66, Winneconne 41

Sevastopol 56, Oneida Nation 35

Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Stockbridge 6

Shiocton 58, Manawa 35

Siren 69, Solon Springs 43

Somerset 68, River Falls 48

Sun Prairie 58, Marshfield 36

Tomahawk 51, Bowler 26

Two Rivers 35, Kohler 34

Verona Area 80, Brookfield Central 34

Waterloo 34, Markesan 33

Watertown 58, Omro 54

Waunakee 58, Sauk Prairie 41

Wausaukee 54, Goodman/Pembine 14

West De Pere 63, Green Bay Southwest 30

Westfield Area 75, Pardeeville 50

Whitehall 45, Gilmanton 32

Wild Rose 76, Northland Lutheran 22

Winter 64, Mercer 23

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Merrill 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coleman vs. Oconto, ccd.

Ellsworth vs. New Richmond, ccd.

La Farge vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.

New Holstein vs. St. Marys Springs, ppd.

Sevastopol vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ccd.

