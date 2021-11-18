The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 70, Chequamegon 19
Altoona 72, Arcadia 52
Benton 56, Juda 40
Berlin 44, Lomira 35
Brillion 52, Amherst 41
Cambridge 72, Palmyra-Eagle 29
Clear Lake 71, Spring Valley 30
Clintonville 53, Antigo 23
Elk Mound 50, Fall Creek 34
Fox Valley Lutheran 66, Seymour 37
Franklin 71, Muskego 53
Grantsburg 47, Glenwood City 34
Hillsboro 66, Ithaca 42
Hortonville 86, Green Bay Preble 11
Milwaukee King 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 38
New London 60, Waupaca 8
Newman Catholic 53, Edgar 18
Niagara 52, Florence 50, OT
Northwood 36, Drummond 33
Oregon 77, Cuba City 47
Osseo-Fairchild 63, Rice Lake 59
Pacelli 37, Weyauwega-Fremont 19
Pulaski 46, Oshkosh West 37
Rhinelander 30, Crandon 26
Ripon 45, North Fond du Lac 43
Riverdale 44, Seneca 28
Royall 73, Viroqua 16
Sevastopol 56, Oneida Nation 35
Siren 69, Solon Springs 43
Somerset 68, River Falls 48
Sun Prairie 58, Marshfield 36
Two Rivers 35, Kohler 34
Westfield Area 75, Pardeeville 50
Whitehall 45, Gilmanton 32
Winter 64, Mercer 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..