The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Grantsburg 47, Glenwood City 34
New London 60, Waupaca 8
Newman Catholic 53, Edgar 18
Northwood 36, Drummond 33
Osseo-Fairchild 63, Rice Lake 59
Pacelli 37, Weyauwega-Fremont 19
Ripon 45, North Fond du Lac 43
Riverdale 44, Seneca 28
Somerset 68, River Falls 48
Whitehall 45, Gilmanton 32
Winter 64, Mercer 23
___
