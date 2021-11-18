The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Grantsburg 47, Glenwood City 34

New London 60, Waupaca 8

Newman Catholic 53, Edgar 18

Northwood 36, Drummond 33

Osseo-Fairchild 63, Rice Lake 59

Pacelli 37, Weyauwega-Fremont 19

Ripon 45, North Fond du Lac 43

Riverdale 44, Seneca 28

Somerset 68, River Falls 48

Whitehall 45, Gilmanton 32

Winter 64, Mercer 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..