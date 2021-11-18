By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial was to return Friday for a fourth day of deliberations, after a quiet day behind closed doors that ended with one juror asking if she could take home the jury instructions. Thursday’s court session was notable largely for Judge Bruce Schroeder banning MSNBC from the courthouse after a freelancer was accused of following the jurors in their bus. As jurors deliberate, two mistrial requests from the defense are hanging over the case. Last week the defense asked for a mistrial after saying the prosecutor asked improper questions. A second mistrial motion was sparked by a jury request Wednesday to re-watch video in the case. The judge has not ruled on the requests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.