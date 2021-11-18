By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has completed a third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. Meanwhile, the judge has banned MSNBC from the courthouse after a network freelancer was accused of following the jurors’ bus. Two mistrial requests from the defense are hanging over the politically and racially fraught case. Last week the defense asked for a mistrial after saying the prosecutor asked improper questions. A second mistrial motion was sparked by a jury request Wednesday to re-watch video in the case. Rittenhouse’s attorneys say the defense received an inferior copy of a key video from prosecutors. The judge has not ruled on the request.

