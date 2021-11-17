By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse have returned for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial. Jurors met for a full day Tuesday with no quick verdict after two weeks of testimony in which they were given starkly different portrayals of his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha. On Wednesday, the jury asked to view video that had been presented earlier in the trial. Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and wounded a third during a night of racial justice protests in August 2020. Prosecutors say the Illinois man was a “wannabe soldier” who provoked the confrontation, while the defense says he acted in self-defense after being ambushed by a “crazy person.”

