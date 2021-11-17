By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse have requested a mistrial based on several issues, including claims that prosecutors acted in bad faith and that the state gave them an inferior copy of video that may be a key piece of evidence in the case. The defense says some of the issues should result in a mistrial with no chance for a retrial, while one could give prosecutors the option to try Rittenhouse again. If Rittenhouse is tried again, one legal expert says the case would wind up back before Judge Bruce Schroeder. It’s not clear when the judge will rule on the mistrial request, though he said he would address it if there is a guilty verdict.

