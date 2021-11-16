The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 60, Benton 38
Ashwaubenon 36, Algoma 27
Beaver Dam 83, Sheboygan North 43
Belleville 66, Argyle 35
Boscobel 60, River Valley 34
Brodhead 56, Janesville Parker 20
Cedar Grove-Belgium 47, Campbellsport 39
Clinton 75, Delavan-Darien 33
Columbus Catholic 66, Rib Lake 39
Edgar 45, Gilman 22
Elk Mound 64, Stanley-Boyd 49
Ellsworth 66, Mondovi 59
Evansville 44, Dodgeville 38
Fall River 53, Hustisford 42
Florence 67, Wausaukee 34
Holmen 52, Chippewa Falls 47
Hortonville 79, Green Bay Southwest 42
Ithaca 66, Riverdale 48
Kenosha Bradford 52, Burlington 44
Kewaunee 49, Luxemburg-Casco 38
Kohler 47, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 41
Lake Mills 61, Whitewater 40
Lakeland 63, Merrill 19
Lakeside Lutheran 51, Mount Horeb 45
Lancaster 72, Wisconsin Heights 37
Lourdes Academy 42, Hilbert 41
Marathon 54, Loyal 36
McDonell Central 58, Ladysmith 36
Menasha 51, Oshkosh North 38
Menomonie 57, La Crosse Central 44
Milton 55, Elkhorn Area 47
Mineral Point 71, Richland Center 52
Mosinee 54, New London 43
New Holstein 86, Plymouth 66
New Richmond 51, Saint Croix Central 28
Northwood 63, Solon Springs 40
Oostburg 61, West Bend West 37
Pecatonica 70, Iowa-Grant 32
Peshtigo 58, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55
Prairie Farm 52, Unity 31
Prescott 89, Eleva-Strum 58
Racine Case 69, Shorewood 53
Randolph 59, Marshall 37
Royall 55, Adams-Friendship 41
Saint Francis 59, Kenosha Christian Life 45
Seymour 58, Little Chute 17
Shawano 64, Waupaca 20
Shiocton 59, Southern Door 34
Shoreland Lutheran 59, Racine Horlick 49
St. Croix Falls 58, Osceola 41
Stoughton 44, Janesville Craig 43
The Prairie School 70, Waterford 56
Turner 58, Juda 37
Union Grove 73, Martin Luther 53
Waterloo 55, Parkview 37
Wautoma 68, Tri-County 9
Wauwatosa East 73, Cudahy 11
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Southwestern 40
West De Pere 55, Pulaski 49, OT
West Salem 70, Sparta 41
Westby 48, Melrose-Mindoro 35
Weyauwega-Fremont 42, Port Edwards 19
Whitehall 40, Independence 34
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, Kiel 51
Winneconne 52, Markesan 29
Xavier 61, Bonduel 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..