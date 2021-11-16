The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 60, Benton 38

Ashwaubenon 36, Algoma 27

Beaver Dam 83, Sheboygan North 43

Belleville 66, Argyle 35

Boscobel 60, River Valley 34

Cedar Grove-Belgium 47, Campbellsport 39

Clinton 75, Delavan-Darien 33

Edgar 45, Gilman 22

Elk Mound 64, Stanley-Boyd 49

Ellsworth 66, Mondovi 59

Fall River 53, Hustisford 42

Florence 67, Wausaukee 34

Holmen 51, Chippewa Falls 47

Hortonville 79, Green Bay Southwest 42

Ithaca 66, Riverdale 48

Kenosha Bradford 52, Burlington 44

Kewaunee 49, Luxemburg-Casco 38

Kohler 47, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 41

Lake Mills 61, Whitewater 40

Lakeside Lutheran 51, Mount Horeb 45

Lancaster 72, Wisconsin Heights 37

Lourdes Academy 42, Hilbert 41

Marathon 54, Loyal 36

McDonell Central 58, Ladysmith 36

Menasha 51, Oshkosh North 38

Menomonie 57, La Crosse Central 44

Milton 55, Elkhorn Area 47

Mineral Point 71, Richland Center 52

Mosinee 54, New London 43

New Holstein 86, Plymouth 66

New Richmond 51, Saint Croix Central 28

Northwood 63, Solon Springs 40

Oostburg 61, West Bend West 37

Pecatonica 70, Iowa-Grant 32

Peshtigo 58, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55

Prairie Farm 52, Unity 31

Prescott 89, Eleva-Strum 58

Racine Case 69, Shorewood 53

Randolph 59, Marshall 37

Royall 55, Adams-Friendship 41

Seymour 58, Little Chute 17

Shawano 64, Waupaca 20

Shiocton 59, Southern Door 34

Shoreland Lutheran 59, Racine Horlick 49

St. Croix Falls 58, Osceola 41

Stoughton 44, Janesville Craig 43

The Prairie School 70, Waterford 56

Turner 58, Juda 37

Union Grove 73, Martin Luther 53

Waterloo 55, Parkview 37

Wautoma 68, Tri-County 9

Wauwatosa East 73, Cudahy 11

Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Southwestern 40

West De Pere 55, Pulaski 49, OT

West Salem 70, Sparta 41

Westby 48, Melrose-Mindoro 35

Weyauwega-Fremont 42, Port Edwards 19

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64, Kiel 51

Winneconne 52, Markesan 29

Xavier 61, Bonduel 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..