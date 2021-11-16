The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 83, Sheboygan North 43
Belleville 66, Argyle 35
Clinton 75, Delavan-Darien 33
Hortonville 79, Green Bay Southwest 42
Kewaunee 49, Luxemburg-Casco 38
Lancaster 72, Wisconsin Heights 37
McDonell Central 58, Ladysmith 36
Menasha 51, Oshkosh North 38
Menomonie 57, La Crosse Central 44
Mineral Point 71, Richland Center 52
Mosinee 54, New London 43
Northwood 63, Solon Springs 40
Pecatonica 70, Iowa-Grant 32
Randolph 59, Marshall 37
Seymour 58, Little Chute 17
Shawano 64, Waupaca 20
Shoreland Lutheran 59, Racine Horlick 49
St. Croix Falls 58, Osceola 41
Turner 58, Juda 37
Wautoma 68, Tri-County 9
Wauwatosa East 73, Cudahy 11
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Southwestern 40
Weyauwega-Fremont 42, Port Edwards 19
Winneconne 52, Markesan 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..