By MICHAEL TARM, AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge has had Kyle Rittenhouse draw slips from a raffle drum at his own trial to select alternate jurors who will be dismissed before deliberations. Eighteen jurors sat through two weeks of testimony. An anonymous, 12-member jury will begin deliberating Tuesday morning. Jurors listened to two weeks of dueling portrayals of Rittenhouse. Prosecutors say he was a “wannabe soldier” who instigated the bloodshed; the defense says he acted in self-defense after coming under attack. The 18-year-old Rittenhouse faces life in prison if convicted as charged for using a AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. He is white, as were those he shot.

