By SCOTT BAUER and MICHAEL TARM

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role in deciding, albeit randomly, who will be the final 12 jurors that will decide his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and injuring a third last summer. At the direction of Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder, Rittenhouse’s attorney on Tuesday placed slips of paper into a raffle drum with the numbers of each of the 18 jurors on it who sat through the two-week trial. Rittenhouse then selected six pieces of paper from the drum, who a court official then read aloud to be dismissed: 11, 58, 14, 45, 9 and 52.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.